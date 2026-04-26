Last Friday I shaved off my eight-month-old beard and almost no one noticed. I went to all my usual places, some with people I see every day, and while I never tried to guide the conversation to the newly-wide expanses of my face, I made plenty of eye contact. I sent a photo to a friend, who responded “Haircut!!!” A coworker — my one direct-report, who dressed as me for Halloween at work — had never seen me without a beard, so she noticed. I concluded that I reside in a few dozen humans’ mental HTML as: