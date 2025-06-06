The Small Bow

Days of Our Second Lives w/ Amanda Hess
Days of Our Second Lives w/ Amanda Hess

On Becoming a Mother in the Digital Age
Jun 06, 2025
New York Times writer and author of "Second Life" Amanda Hess talks to us about motherhood, writing a book, quitting drinking while writing a book, benzos, anxiety, and how to be a steady-seeming parent in the chaotic digital nightmare-verse.  

Show Notes:

"Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age"

"Sinead O'Connor Remembers Things Differently"

"Amanda Hess: NYT Archive"

The Small Bow Newsletter!

 Help Support TSB!

