How to Survive a Nightmare w/Joe Lynskey
What it's like to be pushed in front of a moving subway car.
May 09, 2025
Last New Year's Eve, Joe Lynskey was headed home from lunch and stepped onto an empty platform at 18th Street and 1st Avenue when he was violently pushed from behind and inches from being hit by a moving subway car. He survived. And his 12 years of recovery from drugs and alcohol are helping him move forward. 

