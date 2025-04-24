The Small Bow

The Small Bow

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Mind Reels in America w/Freddie deBoer
1
0:00
-1:06:47

The Mind Reels in America w/Freddie deBoer

What it's like to be institutionalized.
The Small Bow
Apr 24, 2025
1
Share

Writer/Novelist Freddie deBoer tells us his experience with bipolar disorder and the six times he entered (or was placed) into a facility. 

Show Notes:

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 The Small Bow, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture