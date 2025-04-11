The Small Bow

You Did It, Man! w/Cord Jefferson
You Did It, Man! w/Cord Jefferson

How to stay humble before and after success.
Apr 11, 2025
American Fiction Writer/Director Cord Jefferson returns to the pod to discuss winning at the Oscars, losing the Golden Globes, and how he plans to fill the hole in his soul. 

Show Notes:

