Today's newsletter is sponsored by Best Day Brewing, a non-alcoholic beer, born in Northern California and crafted for doers everywhere. Because life is full of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the booze. Have a Best Day throughout Dry January — and beyond. Scroll to the end to learn more about Best Day's Dry January contest, the Best You Yet …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Small Bow to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.