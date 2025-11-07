The Small Bow

The Small Bow

Barbara L
17h

Just here to say how much I appreciate the honesty here. Just the idea (as much as I want it) of emotional or physical intimacy is terrifying.

James Foreman
14h

one of my many debts to the small bow is how AJ has so consistently introduced me to new writers. I struggle with what my body is and what it can do and aging into my late 40s as a single man with no children and a lifetime of body shame, relationship shame and a hundred other things to feel bad and uncertain about. thank you Erin

