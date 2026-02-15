Last Sunday started off with my usual morning at 9 a.m. AA meeting, but I decided to stay for the 90-minute Al-Anon meeting in the same room after. Then I did step work in Paths to Recovery with my Al-Anon sponsor at a picnic table near the Hollywood Bowl parking lot. I redid the Second Step questions in Paths to Recovery. This is my second time through them in this book, and I had my answers written in the margins from the last time I did them seven years ago. There are a lot of notable changes in my answers—so many “NO” answers were now “YES” and vice versa. My answers were more specific and actionable—less bitter and sarcastic, too. It turns out I am much more willing to let my Higher Power do the grunt work these days.