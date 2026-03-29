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Thanks to A.J. for bringing me in this week to fill in. More of my work can be found here. —Ben Gaffaney

On Wednesday, I came home from work feeling sick about money. Me and four others had hung out in a conference room following a meeting, with one describing her retirement plan. She’s a corporate lawyer about my age (52) who previously worked in state government, and she was contemplating returning to a state job for a few years to unlock larger retirement, health and pension benefits based on time of service. In decades past, working for the state had benefits in line with any union to compensate for endemically low pay, but given the cost of health care these days, those benefits are significantly more valuable than ever.

Most of my cohort has some level of safety net from the state. The others in the room — ranging in age from 35 to 60 — talked about changes in benefits over the years, based on when their careers started, but all have significant money and coverage coming to them. I felt an intense swell of shame, the way I often do when I start to compare my career to others’, and I left the room for a gulp of water. I have no such benefit, and I’ve barely planned for retirement.