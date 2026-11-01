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I’m hard on myself, and it’s taken a lot of years post-sobriety to learn to give myself a little grace. But like everything in mental health, there’s a balance: How rigorous is my honesty? Can I experience the loneliness without giving into it? Can I avoid filling myself with shame while acknowledging the worst things I’ve done?
I’ve had a rough couple of weeks with my recovery practices. We had a work retreat I was integral to planning, which dysregulated me. After returning home, I wondered if I would ever leave the house again. I wasn’t sadder or lonelier than usual, but I felt smooth-brained, like I couldn’t form an idea. I kept running through my beloved BHALT: Am I bored? Hungry? Angry, lonely tired? Things are fine, so why do I have so little resilience?
Just before work took over, I came up with a new writing project. I’ve read a handful of recovery memoirs, which tend to follow the same story arc: drunkalogue, party time, the highs, lost friendships, a major lost relationship, a rock bottom, a first experience with sobriety and a final third where everything is OK and the writer remains famous. My thought: Since I became an alcoholic around age 29, what if I focused on the non-alcoholic parts? What if I left my 16 years of daily drinking completely out of the memoir?
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