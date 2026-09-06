Thanks to A.J. for letting me share this week. If you’d like more of what I do, I’m here, free to sign up with an email address.

I was in a real mood last week. I’m not prone to anger, but I do get avoidant, which can poison whole days, since connection tends to be the cure for whatever ails me. I was frustrated by the world at large and the drains of work on my time, which transmuted into frustration with coworkers and friends. I grew bothered that no one seemed to recognize how KIND and EMPATHETIC I am in every aspect of life, an asset to ALL your lives.

I’m mocking myself, but this is my usual clear path to resentment-town, and it’s often the starting point of a spiral. I don’t have the urge to drink, but I haven’t exactly repaired that mindset. I’ve learned to identify it and redirect, though, because feeling underappreciated has taken a lot away from me.