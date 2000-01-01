Our readers tell their treatment center tales.
Joe Schrank
What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
Sober parenting
Nobody will write a better check-in this month than Elizabeth Gilbert, but you should try. Also, in this issue: The Tao Te Ching. A darn good poem. And more!
Expanded Recovery
The things we don't confront begin to control us. Inspiring quotes for people with dark existential yearning. Pema on meditation and other shit. Three new tunes on the TSB playlist.
AA Sponsorship
Here are stories and podcasts you may have missed from March.
Expanded Recovery
Old friends, overstepping, rescuing others in an attempt to redeem yourself, and . . . Tom Cruise
Alcoholism
"The meeting went on as usual, and neither one shared or got into a fistfight with the other, but in the end, we all stood in a circle holding hands."
Grace
"I had to learn how to be a grown-up—it didn’t help that I’d been a successful musician in a successful band throughout most of those years, which can be a very easy career to stay immature in."
Sobriety
"I am less of a child than I used to be. I rely less on other people to make a place for me in the world."
Sobriety
"The best things are not feeling ashamed, not having a hangover and not thinking about suicide."
Sobriety
The dark art of becoming useful. Books about Monsters. Philip Larkin.
Sunday Small Bow
"I had no idea, in my conscious mind, that I had a drinking problem. My shame was so profound that I was hiding reality even from myself—especially from myself. I get tired just thinking about it."
Sobriety
Or will they fire you for going to rehab?
Joe Schrank
