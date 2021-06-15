The things we don't confront begin to control us. Inspiring quotes for people with dark existential yearning. Pema on meditation and other shit. Three new tunes on the TSB playlist.
AA Sponsorship
Self-inventory means self-hate. A poem by Russel Edson. Groovy quotes from the Tao Te Ching and Thich Nhat Hanh. A stunning story about being a mother with an unhoused son.
AA Sponsorship
How to meditate through the coughing. Thoughts on yelling. A poem by Nick Flynn. James Baraz. Essay by Amie Barrodale.
AA Sponsorship
Shitting all over the First Agreement. Superman and the Joker. Pema. George Bilgere.
AA Sponsorship
Grief redux. Adult Children. Nick Cave. Really Good Search Engine. Frank O'Hara.
AA Sponsorship
