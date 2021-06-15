Sad dads, a sad son, and a new podcast interview with Amanda Petrusich.
Dad Shit
"The meeting went on as usual, and neither one shared or got into a fistfight with the other, but in the end, we all stood in a circle holding hands."
Grace
"They were always drinking, as far back as I can remember, in a way that I can now recognize as problematic, but at the time it was just the way things were."
Gratitude
Where were you the day your life completely changed? George Bilgere. New tunes.
TSB Podcast
Man stuff. Tony Hoagland. New pod with another Swamp Dogg hidden track.
Lamictal
Just a reminder. Auden. New prayers for the disaffected. New pod with a Swamp Dogg hidden track.
acceptance
An essay for sober people who lost their confidence.
Alcoholism
