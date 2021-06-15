“Do you know what your son is spending money on? COCAINE!”
Fear
+5
Sad dads, a sad son, and a new podcast interview with Amanda Petrusich.
Dad Shit
+6
And you know what, that’s just fine!
Not hitting send. More poems. Stoics. Two new songs.
+4
Reconsiderations about the past. Stephen Mitchell. Mary Oliver. New old-tunes.
Self-Forgiveness
Notes on Father's Day. Sebastian Junger. Philip Schultz.
Dementia
The New Fatherhood. (In sobriety.)
Sober parenting
Scenes from a deathbed.
Death
+3
The crushing failure of a sober dad yelling.
+7
Home
Podcasts
The Stacks
Tip Jar
Authors
About
TSB Meetings
Free newsletters sent Tuesdays and Fridays. Bonus Sunday email for supporters.