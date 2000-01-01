“The truth is, I have worked hard to not dislike myself so much, but I still worry, sometimes in an acute, frightened, little-kid way, about being too weird and maybe even scary.”
Fear
“I felt on-edge most of the time, but especially in cars. I was waiting for the next loud noise to rearrange everything.”
Fear
Learning how to live full in the catastrophe. Peaceful John. New tunes. And Pema, always Pema.
Fear
On Personal Inventories. Marc Maron. Anger and the Stoics. New tunes for the playlist.
Fear
Guilt about fear. "Protecting my peace." Leonard Cohen? More FEAR.
Fear
The Brat Pack meets The Four Agreements. Eve Babitz. Dreamy tunes and a ripping poem.
Fear
On annual physicals and my decaying body. Stephen Dunn, my hero. Pema and the Tao Te Ching. New gig at Slate!
Relapse
On personal safety and therapy. James Tate. Spiritual verses to help you make it through.
Depression
More of The Past. A poem by Thomas Lux. Pema! The Far Side. Japanese proverbs. Other cool stuff.
Fear
Self-inventory means self-hate. A poem by Russel Edson. Groovy quotes from the Tao Te Ching and Thich Nhat Hanh. A stunning story about being a mother with an unhoused son.
AA Sponsorship
How to meditate through the coughing. Thoughts on yelling. A poem by Nick Flynn. James Baraz. Essay by Amie Barrodale.
AA Sponsorship
Shitting all over the First Agreement. Superman and the Joker. Pema. George Bilgere.
AA Sponsorship
