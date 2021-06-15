TSB’s Poet Laureate series returns. This month’s poet: Anthony Thomas Lombardi.
TSB Poet Laureate Series
+5
TSB’s Poet Laureate series returns. This month’s poet: George Bilgere.
Grief
+2
“Once you’ve stopped anesthetizing yourself from reality you’re immediately forced to become present or die trying.”
TSB Features
+2
Sad dads, a sad son, and a new podcast interview with Amanda Petrusich.
Dad Shit
+6
Reconsiderations about the past. Stephen Mitchell. Mary Oliver. New old-tunes.
Self-Forgiveness
+5
It is December! Woof--let's check in.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
The emotional overload season is upon us. Plus, Robert James Waller, Pema Chödrön, a Stephen Dunn poem, cool ills.
Sober Holidays
+7
"Beau Is Afraid," More Matthew Perry moments, sad poems, rich pageants, et cetera.
Recovery
+4
The long walk with Matthew Perry, Michael Imperioli on ambition, and Thich Nhat Hanh quotes.
Recovery
+4
Emotional sobriety (or personal sanity) and the internet. Again.
Grief
+4