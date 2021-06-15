Self-inventory means self-hate. A poem by Russel Edson. Groovy quotes from the Tao Te Ching and Thich Nhat Hanh. A stunning story about being a mother with an unhoused son.
AA Sponsorship
+8
How to meditate through the coughing. Thoughts on yelling. A poem by Nick Flynn. James Baraz. Essay by Amie Barrodale.
AA Sponsorship
+11
Shitting all over the First Agreement. Superman and the Joker. Pema. George Bilgere.
AA Sponsorship
+8
A roundup of all October's stories and a re-introduction for the new kids.
About The Small Bow
+5
SLAA! Raymond Carver! A monthly recap and a roundup of notable things in the TSB universe.
About The Small Bow
+4
"I'm still figuring out how to interact with new people without drinking and drugs."
Sober parenting
+3