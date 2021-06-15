“I don’t have to become perfect. I just have to get up every day and do the work to get better.”
“I wasn’t sure from moment to moment whether I was enjoying myself or not. I kept asking myself if I was doing something I didn’t want to do, or doing something wrong.”
“I honestly cannot think of anything about being in recovery that is harder than not being in recovery.”
SLAA! Raymond Carver! A monthly recap and a roundup of notable things in the TSB universe.
