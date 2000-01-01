What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
“After ‘mono no aware’ came into my life, I obsessed about all the little things that disappeared each day without me noticing, which seemed like everything.”
"I'll spend Christmas 2024 with my son, our first Christmas together in six years. ”
What do you do when your child is old enough to learn about your alcoholism?
A new episode of the TSB podcast is now live. First guest: Writer Emily Gould.
Notes on the life in front of you. Fresh starts! Brooding, et cetera. MONEY SHAME. Scocca obv. Roger Angell. James Tate.
"I'm still figuring out how to interact with new people without drinking and drugs."
