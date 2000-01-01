Progress not perfection. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together again. Stephen Dunn on deadness. Hey Siri play Amyl and the Sniffers.
Recovery
+4
A special announcement from TSB about its future endeavors. New TSB pod w/ Josh Radnor. Claudia Lonow and family.Kim Addonizio shreds. Alexa play Talking Heads.
+3
How do you remind yourself to be human? New TSB pod w/ Mary HK Choi. George Bilgere slinging poetry. More dreamy tunes to help with the heartache.
+3
Small, bizarre ways I have changed in 8 years of sobriety. Wendell Berry. The spirituality of imperfection. Songs for the long walk.
Sober anniversary
+3
The Brat Pack meets The Four Agreements. Eve Babitz. Dreamy tunes and a ripping poem.
Fear
+2
Breakthroughs and God Shots live from the pits of despair. Tracy K. Smith. Anthony Veasna So.
Sunday Small Bow
+1
The dark art of becoming useful. Books about Monsters. Philip Larkin.
+2
On annual physicals and my decaying body. Stephen Dunn, my hero. Pema and the Tao Te Ching. New gig at Slate!
Relapse
+5
On personal safety and therapy. James Tate. Spiritual verses to help you make it through.
Depression
+4
On how to use the Sunday newsletter. A Jim Harrison feast. An A.Savage song you'll never forget.
Recovery Log
+5
Progress v. Imperfection. Some dreamy Auden joints. New tunes for the damned.
+5