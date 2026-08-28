August is over: from now on the light goes darker, green turns browner, blue gets gray — who’s excited?
It’s still 126 degrees out here in Los Angeles, though. It won’t officially be sweatshirt season until maybe mid-October, possibly never, who knows? We will get by no matter what.
All of the stories and podcasts we published this month are down below to remind you of the great work we do here. Please consider donating or getting a paid subscription if you can.
And since it’s the end of the month, it’s also time for September check-ins. Here’s an illustrated one from a couple of years ago submitted by Julia Wertz that captures The Feeling.
You don’t have to draw one, obviously, but if you do, we will take it.
Here’s a great example of a written one from a previous month.
“I can no longer afford therapy (even on the sliding scale), and the one psychiatrist taking patients with my insurance can’t remember my name and has already lied about writing my prescription incorrectly. August is gonna go great.”
Check-ins don’t have to be this short, but please don’t go over 350 words.
Email to: [email protected]
SUBJECT: SEPTEMBER CHECK-IN
It will be published on Tuesday, September 1.
Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please let us know, and we’ll get you situated. (We can also hook you up if you can’t afford a TSB subscription right now.)
Thanks again for your support of TSB. —AJD
Eulogy: James Gandolfini
“He’s drinking more, not just some rowdy nights but something closer to gone, way out there, disappearing for longer and longer.”
The Small Bow • John Saward
Concern Isn't Clairvoyance
On Brad Pitt's off-the-wagoning and an interview with Joe Schrank about reckoning with the consequences.
The Small Bow • A.J. Daulerio
Interview With a 47-year-old Sober Person: Nick Catucci
“I have always hated lying, but I lied easily and often if it meant protecting my drinking. I don’t think I’ve told a meaningful lie in 14 years.”
The Small Bow • The Small Bow
AND ALSO REMEMBER TO CHECK OUT THE TSB PODCAST AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
OPENING THE DOORS ON A REAL TSB RECOVERY MEETING
QUEEN CONNY, 96-Year-Old Sober Person and Author
ANNA HOLMES, Founder of Jezebel, Author, The Power of No
KATHRYN JEZER-MORTON, Author, The Story of Your Life
TOMMY ROSEN, Deadhead Yoga Teacher, Founder of Recovery 2.0
Monday:
5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 ET
Tuesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Thursday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
(Women and non-binary meeting.)
Friday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Saturday:
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression)
Sunday:
1:00 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
(Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.)
If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an “alcoholic,” that’s fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, and/or depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.
Format: crosstalk, topic meeting
We’re there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
Password To ZOOM: nickfoles
Need more info?: [email protected]