August is over: from now on the light goes darker, green turns browner, blue gets gray — who’s excited?

It’s still 126 degrees out here in Los Angeles, though. It won’t officially be sweatshirt season until maybe mid-October, possibly never, who knows? We will get by no matter what.

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And since it’s the end of the month, it’s also time for September check-ins. Here’s an illustrated one from a couple of years ago submitted by Julia Wertz that captures The Feeling.

You don’t have to draw one, obviously, but if you do, we will take it.

Here’s a great example of a written one from a previous month.

“I can no longer afford therapy (even on the sliding scale), and the one psychiatrist taking patients with my insurance can’t remember my name and has already lied about writing my prescription incorrectly. August is gonna go great.”

Check-ins don’t have to be this short, but please don’t go over 350 words.

SUBJECT: SEPTEMBER CHECK-IN

It will be published on Tuesday, September 1.

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