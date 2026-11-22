We’re in full holiday-prep mode in our house, which starts with gathering piles of broken or forgotten toys, then clearing out as many as possible (without our kids noticing) before the next wave comes in on Christmas.

There won’t be as many this year as in previous ones. We’ll be away for an East Coast Christmas this year, so we’re packing light and Santa will give everyone an IOU letter when they return. But the other factor—only two of our kids are into toys anymore, and since I’m such a sentimental rock head, I’ll be all fucked up about that the next month.

I put the first load of garbage bags in the garage, and made room for it after I pulled out all the Christmas lights and ornaments earlier than usual since we’ll only have half a December at home. The one thing I won’t do is open the bags—I’m sure I’ll find several things in there I’d want to keep, even if it’s a Hulk with a missing leg or a bloody-nose stained pillowcase. But if I don’t remember it exists, then I’ll have no problem throwing it away. That’s the secret to growing old happily: forget everything.

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Remember to start sending in your HOLIDAY APOCALYPSE Check-Ins now: [email protected] 250-300 words on how you’re loving or dreading the holidays.

Here’s a good example of one from previous years:

“Thanksgiving is a cruel holiday for me, even though no one will ever really know. It all goes back to the year my daughter died and, on top of everything else, I had to place my mother in a nursing facility reluctantly, and my favorite aunt died, too. Thanksgiving that year was spent in my room at my in-laws, crying. The brutality of it all. The unfairness. The god-damn (f'n) unimaginable tragedy. I was lost, but I managed to pull up my trousers and put on a sweater and, with an unwashed red face, take the stairs to the dining room as dinner was being served. I was not in my right mind, obviously, and the laughter, candlelight, and food made me spin. I mouthed a few bites, smiling at my boys, trying to be in the moment. I think the only thing I ate was Pat’s chocolate cake. Thanksgiving morning is always the same. I wake up and relive this memory, and then I go through the day, not really grateful, but at least I'm trying.”

New entries will be published December 8th.

Behind the paywall: a short essay about the aforementioned toy purge, plus one about relapse and regret, and all the usual Sunday rundown routines to compare and despair over against your own emotional sobriety. It’s $7 per month. Or if you already have one, why not get someone else a subscription?