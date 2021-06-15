On Sleep phobias. Negative visualization is the key to happiness. Summer poetry. Quotes and songs.
How do I care for an elderly parent who’s treatment-resistent and fucking up the end of her life?
And will your whole life go to shit? Plus: It's Mary Oliver SZN. Step Six. Mary H.K. Choi. Check-in time for July.
A rundown of our recent podcast episodes — and a humble request for your participation in a wild idea.
Learning how to be a different person. New pod with Dave Manheim of Dopey. James Stockdale's stoicism. Thomas Merton. Natalie Shapero. A request for questions for an upcoming podcast!
Gratitude
+1
There is no upside to sending emails in an emotional state. Pema. A new pod about cancellation.
Anger
+1
Life on life's terms in a Laurel Canyon traffic jam. Spring poems for heady times. Ego shit and Epictetus. An LA meeting announcement.
“People seem to still be fixated on what tools are Best. I’m really trying to move beyond that part of my life, but honestly, I have failed.”
New pod episode with Jeremy Luke about dogs and recovery.
Tell me about Your Last Worst Night. Plus: Nick Flynn. Pema. Stoics.
“The things that I would do in years past — how would I describe it? I didn’t value myself or see myself the way I do now.”
Old personal resentments are lurking. Merton. The Four Agreements. Podcast preview.
“We shouldn’t turn away from the horrors of the world, but we don’t have to mainline them, either, and I question the motivations and judgment of anyone who believes that’s at all a controversial statement.”
“Where do you find a place where books and culture are prioritized, but you have no money and smell like Alabama roadkill? The public library.”
How to forgive and then forge a friendship. New podcast launch. Poetry is Not a Luxury. Demons and Pema to the rescue.