Good morning. Real quick: I’d like to thank you and The Small Bow community for all your guidance about how best to change my terrible sleep habits. I’m writing this paragraph at 9:21, listening to this Gibi episode, which is tremendous (thanks to Kylie S. for the rec). But–I also haven’t eaten dinner yet, so I ordered some pancakes. I know—It’s just been an eat-pancakes-at-10-p.m. kind of day. I’ll write more about what’s aching me on Sunday, but in the meantime, it’s time to celebrate all the wonderful stories in July.

It’s also time to encourage you to send in your recovery check-ins for this month. Any seismic changes to your life impacting it? How’s your job going by the way? Did you figure out what you’re going to do about your mother? And did your husband ever apologize for being such a piece of shit? The ground is rumbling…

You get the idea.

Tell us what’s happening in about 250 words and help us, help you, help others. Onward!

SUBJECT: AUGUST CHECK-IN

It will be published on Tuesday, August 4.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please let us know, and we’ll get you situated. (We can also hook you up if you can’t afford a TSB subscription right now.)