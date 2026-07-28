Good morning. Real quick: I’d like to thank you and The Small Bow community for all your guidance about how best to change my terrible sleep habits. I’m writing this paragraph at 9:21, listening to this Gibi episode, which is tremendous (thanks to Kylie S. for the rec). But–I also haven’t eaten dinner yet, so I ordered some pancakes. I know—It’s just been an eat-pancakes-at-10-p.m. kind of day. I’ll write more about what’s aching me on Sunday, but in the meantime, it’s time to celebrate all the wonderful stories in July.
It’s also time to encourage you to send in your recovery check-ins for this month. Any seismic changes to your life impacting it? How’s your job going by the way? Did you figure out what you’re going to do about your mother? And did your husband ever apologize for being such a piece of shit? The ground is rumbling…
You get the idea.
Tell us what’s happening in about 250 words and help us, help you, help others. Onward!
Email to: [email protected]
SUBJECT: AUGUST CHECK-IN
It will be published on Tuesday, August 4.
Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please let us know, and we’ll get you situated. (We can also hook you up if you can’t afford a TSB subscription right now.)
Thanks again for your support of TSB. —AJD
Confessions of a Weed Mom
“It took a long time for me to understand I was addicted to cannabis and wasn’t just a loser who wasn’t trying hard enough to quit.“
The Small Bow • The Small Bow
More Stories From Those Addicted to Weed
TSB readers ponder their relationship with weed
The Small Bow • The Small Bow
Interview with a 51-year-old Sober Person: John DeVore
“Before sobriety I was known as a ‘happy drunk,’ but that wasn’t the truth. I was, in fact, what I would call a ‘reverse Pagliacci,’ a visibly distraught depressive who cracked jokes.”
The Small Bow • The Small Bow
What It's Like to Care for Your Qualifier
TSB readers on caring for the parent who hurt you.
The Small Bow • The Small Bow
AND ALSO REMEMBER TO CHECK OUT THE TSB PODCAST AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
PEACEFUL JOHN
RICHARD RUSHFIELD
MEGAN KOESTER
SWAMP DOGG
Monday:
5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 ET
Tuesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Thursday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
(Women and non-binary meeting.)
Friday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Saturday:
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression)
Sunday:
1:00 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
(Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.)
If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an “alcoholic,” that’s fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, and/or depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.
Format: crosstalk, topic meeting
We’re there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
Password To ZOOM: nickfoles
Need more info?: [email protected]