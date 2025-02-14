The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
Defective Character Limits
Defective Character Limits

How do you write about Elon Musk for a living and hold on to your sanity?
The Small Bow
Feb 14, 2025
NYT’s writer and author Kate Conger lets us know how she’s holding up since her once humble beat covering a billionaire troll who builds rockets and purchased Twitter has become much more intense, important, and crazy since he’s become a very active member of the Trump administration. 

Show Notes:

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
