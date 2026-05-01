I’ve known this week’s podcast guest throughout most of my LA sobriety — we shared a sponsor for several years and would frequently go out to dinner to celebrate sober birthdays and other milestones.

Jeremy was never much for melodrama, never got too rattled by life’s letdowns, which, as an actor in Hollywood, tend to come in a series of demoralizing bunches. And he has also experienced some real-deal grief since I’ve known him — his dad died of Covid a couple of years ago, and that hit him pretty hard. And then his close friend, the actor Johnny Wactor, was shot to death last year.

But it was only a few months ago, when his chihuahua-pug mix, Boogie, had to be put down, that I ever saw him wobble. We talked soon after Boogie’s death, and the first thing he said on our call was, “I don’t want to be sober right now.”

He stayed sober, though. Just celebrated 11 years in March. And that’s what I wanted to talk to him about on this episode: his dogs. Specifically, how Boogie and his other dog, Noodles, buoyed him through the rough and lonely early days of sobriety. “It was the first time I’d experienced real love, to be honest,” he said.

I totally get it. Now the next question is — do you?

Since it’s May, we usually hold the first Tuesday for our monthly general check-ins, but I want to mix it up this month and ask all the sober dog people to talk about their own deep spiritual change that happened once they were rescued by a dog.

So let’s celebrate your mutts: Did your dog become your Higher Power? And, if you’ve lost one, how did you deal with the death of your dog in sobriety?

You can go a little longer this time around, let’s say 350 words max.

Send your submissions to: [email protected]

SUBJECT: MY DOG

(Also — send pics if you can.)

We’ll run these on Tuesday, May 5th. All those who get published will receive a free month of a TSB paid subscription.