Edith Zimmerman was a successful writer and blog editor who quit everything and dropped off the internet for three years while she figured out what she wanted to do with her life. She decided to stop drinking and start drawing. Her first year sober was the official start of her second act as an illustrator, and her comic, "My First Year Sober" became a huge hit.
