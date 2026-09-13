Morning, another Sunday. In case you missed it on Friday, we have another check-in happening this month — it’s about food addiction, disordered eating, any troubling, frustrating relationship with food, really. Paulina Pinsky kicked it off with an essay, and now we need yours.

SUBJECT: FOOD LIFE

It will be published on Tuesday, September 22.

Anyone who contributes gets SIX free months of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please let me know, and we’ll get you situated.

After the paywall, I’ll run my own FOOD LIFE check-in.

“I’ve started eating sugar the same way I used to smoke. Sometimes I’d eat a sandwich even though I wasn’t hungry just to make the cigarette taste better and pretend that I’m a healthy person who only smokes after meals.”

You’ll also get the usual rundown of recovery recommendations, new podcasts about SOBER PARENTING with TSB pal ERIN KHAR, plus a podcast with the hilarious CAREY O’DONNELL about spiritual relapsing, 10 years of sobriety, and that haunting Perez Hilton situation.

PLUS: you’ll also get a sneak preview of everyone we have scheduled on the podcast from September and early October. Some of the guests are bananas, so I hope you listen.