Good morning. It’s the third Tuesday of the month, so it’s time for another batch of wisdom from a notable Sober Oldster. Today’s guest is writer Claudia Summers . Thanks again to Sari Botton from Oldster for the collaboration. —TSB Editor

How old are you, and how long have you been in recovery?

I’m 68 and have been sober for 16 years.

How did you get there?

It was not a linear journey. I attended my first 12-step meeting back in 1981 or 1982 and thought it was bullshit. But by the mid-80s, increasingly desperate, I was in and out of the rooms till 1986 when I got sober (or rather, “dry, the outsides got better but not the insides”). At the end of 1989 after almost four years of sobriety, I picked up again.

If I thought my first bottom in 1986 was bad it was nothing compared to the 20-year seemingly endless relapse that followed.

It was not the last time I used, but it was the catalyst for change. In 2009, my junkie friends wheeled me into the ER. I couldn’t walk because I was in so much nerve pain. Holes covered my forearms and hands due to some kind of bacteria or toxin from heroin IV use. I remember feeling so much shame. The prior year I had been in the same hospital for almost a month with the same affliction. It had gotten so much worse.

The infection had become systemic, hence the nerve pain. The first doctor who saw me was horrified. She told me I would be admitted. Later, the head of the ER came in to ask me some questions. He couldn’t even look me at me. When he walked out, I could hear him talking to the other doctors gathered outside the curtain. His exact words are burned into my memory. “We’re not going to admit her. She’s just a junkie. She’s not going to change. She’s just not worth it.” The first doctor came back in. She tried to lie about why I wasn’t going to be admitted. I told her I had heard what the head doctor said. She locked her eyes with mine. I remember her eyes were sad and so kind. She delicately wrapped her fingers around my wrists, leaned in close and softly said, “You’re dying.”

A few minutes later, my friends wheeled me out of the hospital.

Was it the one-two punch of cruelty and kindness? My junkie fuck you attitude? That I was just completely worn down? I’m not sure what caused the crack in the abyss, but I realized that the cruel words of the head doctor were only what I already completely believed about myself. As his words endlessly looped in my head that night, I gradually came to remember when I had been something more than what I had become. I had been a good daughter, a good friend. I was once trusted. I had had dreams. That night, by some mysterious grace, I realized I wanted to live—and that maybe, just maybe, if I could quit heroin, I could be more than what I had become.

From that point on, I tried to get clean. Failed many times, but just kept trying and trying till July 23, 2010 when I completely surrendered.

What are the best things about being in recovery?

Bottom line: to be alive and living in this beautiful and messy and at times fucked up world instead of hiding in the shadows, numbed and dumbed down. And that so alive living is only possible because of the seismic shift in consciousness that occurred in the last sixteen years of recovery. Both spiritual and emotional. When I first got sober all I wanted was to quit drugs one day at a time, learn to love myself, at least a bit, and get some little shit job so I didn’t have to leave New York. I got so much more.

I married in sobriety. That was beyond my wildest dreams. Even my mother was shocked. I had never been romantically inclined. I like being independent. But I also had some serious trust issues and a deep fear of intimacy. Besides, drugs were always way, way more important than any person. But something changed when I re-met Amos, who I’d known back in the late 70s and early 80s.

I was four years sober and had done a lot of work on that interior landscape of mine. He was three years sober and had also done a lot of work. We were two people who had never, truly, loved intimately and deeply before. At first, what happened was almost incomprehensible to me. Our love was filled with joy and laughter. We trusted one another. We were vulnerable with one another. We wrote and worked on films together. We traveled a lot. His family embraced me and I loved (love) them in return. What a beautiful sober life we had. Amos and I were married for six years and together for a total of eleven years when he died of cancer, Christmas Day 2025.

What’s hard about being in recovery?

At this point, life can be hard but not my sobriety.

How has your character changed? What’s better about you?

I show up and I show up on time now! No more druggy Claudia-time, which was maybe I’ll be on time, most likely not, by an hour or two or three, or I may not even show up. Casual lying and fuck-it is no longer an operating principle. I no longer consciously manipulate.

What do you still need to work on? What “character defects” do you still wrestle with?

I can still slip into fear and self-pity. Go down an ugly rabbit hole. I’m not perfect. I’m just not enough—whatever that means. Once in early recovery, while wrestling over this with my therapist, she finally asked me what was “perfect.” Even I could hear the ridiculousness when I finally answered, “Whatever I’m not.” I’m so much better than I used to be but, occasionally, I can still mutter hateful words at myself. Before he died, whenever my husband would hear my muttering, he’d yell out: “Hey! Don’t talk to my wife like that.”

I can also be judgmental and twist it up by claiming I’m just being discerning. And eye rolls. It seems they slip out even when I’m trying to contain them.

What’s the best recovery memoir you’ve ever read? Tell us what you liked about it.

I’ve tried to read a few books of that genre but have never been able to finish even one. Hate the straight as an arrow formulaic arc, all the clichés, but most of all hate how it flattens complex human beings into a single identity: addict/alcoholic. We are that and so much more than that.

A few years after I got clean, I read Denis Johnson’s Jesus’ Son for the first time. Now that novel’s fragmented and hallucinatory messy descent into degradation and desperation culminating in “Fuckhead’s” tentative reach to light, a simple yet uneasy hope that some kind of grace and redemption was possible—resonated with me.

What are some memorable sober moments?

At the 2016 graduation ceremony for my BA, as I walked down the aisle past friends and Amos, I was overwhelmed with emotion over the sober distance I had traveled. I loved college. What a game changer. It wasn’t just the knowledge I valued. I had to grapple with self-worth, discipline, pride (I was an old student!), procrastination. At that point, it was still rare for me to really own an accomplishment and that day I did. A very happy day!

Amos was filming my walk down the aisle and as I passed him, he said, “Give me a big smile for your mom.” At that moment, the words of the ER doctor intruded into my mind. She can’t change, she’s just not worth it. I thought: Fuck you . . . and thank you for saving my life. Then I gave the camera a big smile. Later, when I earned an MFA, I thought of the doctor again and sent out a silent acknowledgment: Thank you for saving my life. Lol. Seems I had matured a bit in the interim. Well, maybe I did a tiny fuck you.

Another particularly memorable sober moment. During Covid, which happened shortly after we got married, Amos and I took a lot of road trips. On one we were driving up a mountain in the Adirondacks. There was no one on the road but us. We were “drunk” on the empty road and the wide-open beauty, the day altered somehow, the sky bluer, the snow whiter. An earlier snowfall had blanketed a crystal sparkle on the trees and frozen creek running alongside the road. A heavy snowfall started up again. Amos said to me, “Honey, we’re married. In a pandemic. And we’re sober!” He pulled off the road and in in the middle of that empty road, in the bitter cold, as the snow fell on us, we spontaneously started dancing and howling and laughing, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for life, for our sobriety and all it had brought us.

Are you in therapy? On meds? Tell us about that.

I’ve never needed to take any meds. When I first got sober, I did see a woman who specialized in individuals who had been victims of incest, sexual violence, and/or engaged in sex work. I hit the trifecta there! She was extraordinarily helpful in helping me shift my negative narratives about myself and the world.

Recently, after the death of my husband, I went back into therapy for the first time since those early days. It was partly for grief, but perhaps even more so for myself. After being so singularly focused on his care for over three years, I was confronted not only with his loss but also my alone and vulnerable self. I dithered over whether therapy was needed. I already had tools.

Throughout my life self-doubt, procrastination, fear of just not ever being enough, etc. were kind of like the tides in their intensity, ebbing and flowing. I had dealt with them over and over again and I was certainly in a better place than I had been before sobriety and early recovery, but I decided a little bit of extra help couldn’t hurt and might even be a boon.

What sort of activities or groups do you participate in to help your recovery? (i.e. swimming, 12-step, meditation, et cetera)

The last few years I haven’t been going to NA/AA meetings nearly as much as I used to. I never could have gotten sober without the rooms, and I believe there’s a genius in the steps, but I’ve always had an uneasy relationship to Twelve Step groups. Even so, I’m grateful for my sponsor who continues to gently guide me to the light. Love that woman. But the dreaded words that can fall from her mouth: I think you need to do a 4th step over this. My last one was epic! A nine-page single spaced 12 pt Calibri font that started off as a tirade of anger and resentments that simmered down to a reluctant but eye-opening self-reckoning that shifted my perspective for a hot minute. Other 4th and 10th steps have been more successful! Also, I have an absolute rock-solid network of sober friends. Every day I talk or text with, at the very least, one of them.

I stop to breathe. Consciously. It stills my mind. Gratitude always slips in. In some form. It amazes me how simple and effective that moment is, no matter what is going on in my life.

Are there any questions we haven’t asked you that you think we should add to this? And would you like to answer it?

What happened to your arms?

When I first got sober, I went to several doctors concerning them. Every single one of them told me the same thing. They’ll never heal. You’ve lost too much skin. You need skin grafts. But not a single one was willing to do the surgery. Unspoken: they didn’t trust me to stay clean. I got it. Junkies don’t have a good track record. One of them gave me bandages and salve and gave me detailed instructions on how to take care of them. Which I did. Assiduously.

A miracle happened. Slowly, over time, because I stayed sober and took good care of my wounds, they healed. Without the surgery. As I watched it happen, the unlikely mending, it felt like the perfect metaphor for my recovery. I call them my battle scars.

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Claudia Summers is a writer based in New York City. Her essays have appeared in Out of the Shadows—Marcus Leatherdale: Photographs New York City 1980-1992, Songs for Birds and the Lonely by Dietmar Busse and the 2016 cultural anthology Showboat Punk/Sex/Bodies . A former dominatrix and lead vocalist on the 1980s dance club hit “Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight,” Summers was the synth player for the Andy Warhol-managed band Walter Steding and the Dragon People. She appears as herself in the film Downtown 81 (2000) starring Jean-Michel Basquiat and Make Me Famous (2021), the biographical documentary about little known 1980s neo-expressionist Edward Brezinski. Photographs and paintings of her have been exhibited in major cultural institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

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