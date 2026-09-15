Good morning. It’s the third Tuesday of the month, so it’s time for another batch of wisdom from a notable Sober Oldster. Today’s guest is Conny Caruso . Thanks again to Sari Botton from Oldster for the collaboration. —TSB Editor

How old are you, and how long have you been in recovery?

I’m 96 years young, with 48 years of sobriety.

How did you get there?

I never picked up the drink or the drug — NO MATTER WHAT. I was not a willing personality. Yet, I grew. I became willing to follow the program instead of my inner, or inside, thinking.

What are the best things about being in recovery?

EVERYTHING! And, I get to practice a habit that I am good at—being of service to others. I live Ayn Rand’s philosophy, “Service is the highest form of selfishness.”

What’s hard about being in recovery?

Giving up my will and making space for God to enter. It has never failed me.

How has your character changed? What’s better about you?

I finally discovered that I have been so loved that I spend a lot of time being overwhelmed by the respect and appreciation I receive from others. I am stunned by how powerful and true Alcoholics Anonymous is. It has achieved a lasting effect on not only my character, but the character of those around me. Most of us have lived in secrecy out of shame. And now, it’s something to be proud of—to be a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

What do you still need to work on? What “character defects” do you still wrestle with?

I like to think I’m perfect, but the truth is, I do have some defects. My major character defect is my TEMPER! It is vicious and uncontrollable. I keep asking God, my higher power, to do what He knows to do. I trust the Spirit, and I am willing to listen.

What’s the best recovery memoir you’ve ever read? Tell us what you liked about it.

Anne Lamott is an amazing writer, getting to the point of sobriety without mentioning what it’s about. Her book, Help, Thanks, Wow, is worth reading. Overall she is quite amazing in her spiritual awareness.

What are some memorable sober moments?

I could give you a thousand, but just one is good enough. I was supposed to take my nine-month chip, urged to get up there. I didn’t want to. My friend said, “If you can’t do it for you, do it for others.” I begrudgingly got up, accepted the chip, and looked at the audience.

I said, “I don’t want this chip, I want a drink!” Everyone laughed. I looked up and said, “You’re all a bunch of morons!”

One guy raised his fist in the air and said, “We LOVE you, Conny!” The room burst out laughing all together, and clapped, and welcomed me. I was in shock! But, for some strange reason, I took the chip and have stayed sober for 48 years!

Are you in therapy? On meds? Tell us about that.

I used to be in therapy, but I no longer need it. I only take medicine for my blood pressure.

What sort of activities or groups do you participate in to help your recovery? (i.e. swimming, 12-step, meditation, et cetera)

I meditate for twenty minutes, morning and night. I go to step studies and meetings. I have lots of friends, who I highly regard, who treat me with God’s Grace.

I attend step studies to maintain my sobriety. I’ve discovered that when I don’t connect to the activities of the program, I begin to slip. It keeps me coming back to the meetings, and it never fails me. Thank you, God!

Are there any questions we haven’t asked you that you think we should add to this? And would you like to answer it?

My answer is, “Keep Coming Back!” and “Stay out of God’s Way. Be Safe!”

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Conny Caruso is 96 years old, with 48 years of sobriety as of 2026. She enjoys a full, sober life, being of service, attending Fellowship meetings, carrying the message, and being loved by her 18 virtual reality boyfriends. Watch A.J.’s interview with her for The Small Bow Podcast here .

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