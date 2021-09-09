Laugh Tracks

As a sober companion, Joe Schrank has worked with countless clients – infamous and wealthy – but he became closest to comedian Greg Giraldo. For years Joe tried to help Greg with his drug and alcohol issues, but the relationship became more personal than professional over time. Then Greg died and Joe has never been the same. And he’s learned what you can’t do for someone else.
