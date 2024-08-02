Main Character Defects with Josh Radnor

Josh Radnor joins TSB pod to discuss the spiritual life he acquired while navigating the pitfalls of becoming internationally famous for his role as Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother.” We also discuss the problem with gurus, the perks of solitude, free desserts, and “Brats”.
Find Josh's newsletter here. And check out Swamp Dogg's album Black Grass here.
In this episode:
2:43 Josh's relationship to Ted Mosby, surviving fame, spiritual work, No Bad Parts
11:00 Being famous but not the main character, suggested bibliography,
18:10 Turning 50, Josh's reading list, A.J.'s recommendation
25:04 "Brats" but like Andrew McCarthy, sobriety and public life
30:55 Finding camaraderie in sobriety
37:35 Gurus, charlatans, cults
43:25 Living with a dark side, expanding your definition of self
51:42 Seeking camaraderie in sobriety
54:30 Gurus, Charlatans, Cults
58:00 Richard Rohr, pride, feeling strange, writer brain, Mary HK Choi
Share this post