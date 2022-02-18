This episode is about the internet, specifically “Emotional Sobriety and the Internet,” which is something I’ve struggled with for close to 20 years. Should I just log off forever, throw my iPhone into the river, and walk away? We talk with journalist Karen Ho, AKA “The Doomscroll Lady,” about the surreality of her own Twitter fame. Plus, some listeners call in and tell us some of their online behaviors that cause them the most shame.
