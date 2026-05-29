Hello friends. As is our custom at the end of . . . some months — look, consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, as anyone who checked Next Stop Wonderland out of their local video store in the early 2000s knows — we’re sharing a rundown of stories we published, just in case you may have missed some. When you do read them, if there are any you’re truly jazzed about, please share them with others who may never have heard of The Small Bow but desperately need to. They’re out there!

Also! We’re collecting submissions for June Check-Ins. What’s the story, morning glory? Mornings looking glorious, or less so? We want to hear it all!

Here’s a recent check-in for inspiration:

I lost my job exactly one month ago and am still in complete denial, spending money as though I've just won the lottery, trying to stay sane. I feel weirdly positive about my employment prospects, though.

As someone with the perfect trifecta of eating disorders, alcoholism, and drug abuse in my system, I've been shunting between these addictions for years, but am now desperate to start a healing plan. I've also been drinking a few beers lately for escapism, but have now decided to stop drinking and allow myself to eat whatever I want instead, because deep down, I am truly freaking out, and all these rules seem too much.

I'm also ensnared in a codependent knot with an addict, whom I just cannot seem to escape. I'm hurting, and he showed up, surprisingly, when I pleaded. Now, of course, he's disappeared again, so here's my chance at freedom.

Aaaaand finally, in another act of stupidity, I'm sitting here typing this with my face on fire, which cost me $550. I did a "microneedling" facial session for the first time ever yesterday, to get rid of wrinkles, but didn't follow the instructions properly, so now I have "bruising". I look like I went 8 rounds in a boxing ring, and now my blotchy, bloated skin is stinging from the tears currently running down my sunburnt face. Why am I such an idiot? How do I stop beating myself up outside and in?

EMAIL US YOURS HERE: [email protected] subject APRIL CHECK-IN

It will be published TUESDAY JUNE 2.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please email A.J. and he’ll get you situated. (He can also hook you up if you can’t afford a TSB subscription right now.)