Since it’s the end of the month, I wanted to bid a not-so-solemn farewell to February but extend to you, our faithful readers, a warm, unreserved embrace, especially those of you in the northeastern part of the country. Julieanne got stuck there for a few days so I did some solo parenting, which didn’t end in anything too disastrous. Look, the house smelled pretty terrible when she finally got home, and she immediately lit some expensive candles, but other than that, everything was mostly intact, even though she claimed it did resemble a “pee-soaked crime scene,” which, fine, fair enough.

I’m most proud that I only ordered takeout for them twice and even managed to make a fairly decent Sunday Gravy without using any jarred shit. I also only had to bribe them with toys four times to get them to bathe. (Thanks again to Ben TG for subbing last week.)

As is our custom at the end of each month, we’re giving you a handy rundown of all the stories we published, just in case you may have missed some. When you do read them, if there are any you’re truly jazzed about, please go ahead and share them with other people who may have never heard of The Small Bow but who enjoy it and/or may need it in their lives.

And I’d also like to let you know that we’re now collecting submissions for the March Check-Ins. Tell us: how is your recovery? Are you in an emotional K-hole, or are you loving life right now? How’s work treating you? Is your partner’s addiction or depression causing you some stress? Tell us what is bringing you down, building you up, or keeping you sane.

Need a reminder of what a great check-in is? Here’s one I dig a lot:

I recently had a relapse — not so bad, all things considered, only about a week-ish of secret blackout drinking before I pulled myself out of it, and then another week of detoxing the ethanol and shame. Now I'm facing a to-do list that still has all the stuff from two weeks ago, plus all the other stuff that's accumulated since. I missed the deadline on something important to me and ignored a time-sensitive email that could have resulted in a really good work assignment. Still, like an amnesiac, when I diligently copied all the old tasks in my planner yesterday, I was like, "What happened? Why didn't I do any of this stuff?" Someday, I hope the answer will be so evident that I will no longer have to ask the question.

