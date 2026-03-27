I NEED A POEM

by Kyla Jamieson

When I was twenty-six, a brain injury completely dismantled my life and identity. I wrote “I Need a Poem,” the final poem in my book, about a year later. The symptoms that flooded my life after the injury had made my world smaller. I’d lost my peripheral vision, and for eight months — until I regained it, and my reaction time improved — I was unable to drive, but also unable to tolerate the sensory cacophony of public transit. Meanwhile, reading could trigger intense headaches, and the way my brain processed auditory stimuli was also impacted. It was not only my physical world that became smaller, but my intellectual one, too.



One of the most difficult things about learning to live with an invisible disability was compensating for the distance between my experience and the experience others assumed I was having. When I approached a street to cross it, drivers would expect me to see them in my periphery, but I couldn’t. Without driving or the bus, I seldom made it far from home. I developed a walking route around my urban neighborhood that minimized risk, hewing to quieter streets, stoplights, crosswalks, and park benches where I could rest.



During the years defined by my injury and the undiagnosed chronic illness that made it impossible for me to recover for five years, I became a keen observer of whatever beauty I could find in my narrowed life. The bright yellow leaves of the lone ginkgo tree near the end of my walking route, the yucca growing unphased from beneath a bench at the edge of the lawn bowling green, the mallard ducks in the neighboring building’s pool, the magnolia trees lining the street one block from my building — and of course, their brief, beautiful, thick-petalled pink blooms.



The first time I became aware of magnolias, I was struck by their size and the way they seemed to stand on their branches, reaching skywards, defying gravity. They had always been there, in the background of the springs of my life, yet somehow remained invisible to me — until they weren’t. In my mind, these magnolias have become a metaphor for every possibility that exists at the edge of our awareness, fully formed yet imperceptible — until we find ways to attune to more possibility, to welcome more beauty into our lives.