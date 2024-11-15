The Fleeting Joys of Parenthood with George Bilgere

I talk to my version of Taylor Swift, Cleveland poet George Bilgere, whose writing and distinctive voice have influenced my post-sobriety writing (and parenting) more than anyone else. It's a time when a lot of new things come and go, and I want to figure out how to be okay with that.
Show notes:
TSB story featuring George’s work.
“Cheap Motels of My Youth” featured on Rattle
In this episode:
00:38 Hello and Welcome
05:47 The interview begins
10:32 How to be light and dark, Tony Hoagland
18:50 "I forgot to say goodbye"
26:29 Thinking about death and other endings, Billy Collins
32:32 Children: Believe the hype! Grieving ahead of time
34:35 Sources of Inspiration, Bilgere as aberration, Diaper moments
40:45 How much should we micro-grieve?
52:06 Is this Home?
58:01 Preparing for the world
