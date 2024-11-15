The Small Bow
The Fleeting Joys of Parenthood with George Bilgere
How can I stop obsessing about the passage of time?
Nov 15, 2024
I talk to my version of Taylor Swift, Cleveland poet George Bilgere, whose writing and distinctive voice have influenced my post-sobriety writing (and parenting) more than anyone else. It's a time when a lot of new things come and go, and I want to figure out how to be okay with that.

Show notes:

Poetrytown.com

Georgebilgere.com

TSB story featuring George’s work. 

Writer’s Almanac Poems

“Cheap Motels of My Youth” featured on Rattle

In this episode:

00:38 Hello and Welcome

05:47 The interview begins

10:32 How to be light and dark, Tony Hoagland

18:50 "I forgot to say goodbye"

26:29 Thinking about death and other endings, Billy Collins

32:32 Children: Believe the hype! Grieving ahead of time

34:35 Sources of Inspiration, Bilgere as aberration, Diaper moments

40:45 How much should we micro-grieve?

52:06 Is this Home?

58:01 Preparing for the world

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
