The State of the State of the State

We pause to introduce a new segment, and talk shop about some big plans in the works for the new year. The Small Bow universe is growing in exciting ways, with help from some new friends. Also, a little Q&A about how things are going so far in Season 2, what's next for the podcast, and some industry gossip.
Things we mentioned:
Hear A.J. interviewed on PJ’s podcast Search Engine here.
Listen to the Death Sex and Money episode we’re talking about.
Check out Garrett's newsletter Healings.
In this episode:
0:38 Intro
0:57 SOTS?
2:06 Growth Plans
3:06 Survey, App plans
11:12 What are people Googling?
14:00 Doing less, check engine light, Death Sex & Money
17:34 How the Slate Ask A.J. column is going
20:26 A.J.'s app plans
23:59 An entry point for early recovery
29:40 Ads creator economy, high bar
32:25 Partnering with people who want to work with us
36:32 Around the world, around the world
