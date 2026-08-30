Ill by Edith

Morning, happy Sunday. It’s almost September, which means it’s close to fall, closer to football, and also closer to DEATH.

But it is also a glorious time for September Check-Ins. I need six more. Do you have what it takes to reveal some of those buried truths you haven’t yet fully worked out in therapy? We are ready for you.

SUBJECT: SEPTEMBER CHECK-IN

It will be published on Tuesday, September 1.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please let me know, and we’ll get you situated.

After the paywall, I’ll run my own check-in for this month, which is about my troubling baseball card addiction that I share with my son. (It’s a family disease.)

“I have a sinking feeling that baseball card collecting is more like crypto-trading these days, and although I opened a shady crypto wallet during the pandemic to “try it for fun,” I cashed out early, fearing I would go broke. Lucky for me, I closed my account in just enough time before everything I bought went up like 2,000% and would have made me enough money to buy several houses.”

You’ll also get a rundown of recovery recommendations, a new podcast with yoga master Tommy Rosen about my cult leader aspirations, a new TSB playlist add after months of dormancy, and some other members-only stuff.