This is Supposed to Be a Children’s Story with Kerry Madden-Lunsford
This is Supposed to Be a Children’s Story with Kerry Madden-Lunsford

What is it like to have a kid who’s unhoused?
Oct 04, 2024
Today we talk with writer Kerry Madden-Lunsford about how Al-Anon has helped her deal with the pain of having a child who’s treatment-resistant and now living on the streets of Los Angeles.

Kerry’s book Werewolf Hamlet

Kerry’s Substack

"Easy Crier" by Al Oldender

In this Episode

0:38 Intro

4:51 Flannery's Childhood, Kerry's Parenting Philosophies

5:59 The Christmas Letter

8:04 Flannery Today

10:29 Being in Denial, then Noticing Signs

14:08 The most codependent family ever vs Al Anon

17:17 Diagnosis, Jail, Christmas

19:42 Self-Pity vs Al Anon

22:35 Werewolf Hamlet

25:28 Travel Town Museum, Torment

28:08 Realizing your child is unhoused

30:50 Looking For Flannery

32:50 Justin Szlasa

35:43 What Should You Do?

42:17 Ideal Outcomes

45:17 Kerry's current approach

50:22 Angels

55:04 Outro

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
