The holidays are here . . . and so is part one of our December check-ins.
Sober anniversary
+14
Recovery and loss during holidays. Dickens Et Cetera. A killer from Louise Glück.
AA Sponsorship
+8
An interview with our resident interventionist, Joe Schrank, about how to help the addict you love during the holidays. Plus our usual recovery rundown and a dreamy Frank O'Hara classic.
Dementia
+11
More dementia stuff. Four Agreements revisited. Plus, a good haunting Linda Pastan poem, mirth amidst the ruins et cetera.
Dementia
+10
Lots of reading recommendations about common suffering. Plus, quotes from Montaigne about death, a James Tate heartbreaker, brain stuff.
Sober Holidays
+8
"I think about those grim Christmases more than I do the magical ones."
Sober Holidays
+4
It's the happiest unhappy time of the year. Plus, quotes from Thomas Merton, a Mary Oliver poem, and the rest of the log.
Sober Holidays
+6