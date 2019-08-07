“I wasn’t sure from moment to moment whether I was enjoying myself or not. I kept asking myself if I was doing something I didn’t want to do, or doing something wrong.”
SLAA
+1
“The truth is, I have worked hard to not dislike myself so much, but I still worry, sometimes in an acute, frightened, little-kid way, about being too weird and maybe even scary.”
Fear
+3
“Once you’ve stopped anesthetizing yourself from reality you’re immediately forced to become present or die trying.”
TSB Features
+2
“In a wine-drunk fugue state, I’d sent half a dozen emails to a Korean woman I’d never met, demanding that she PayPal me 500 American dollars, or else I would give the cat away.”
Love
+3
“What if it’s not so much that I don’t believe in God, but that I do, and just haven’t accepted it yet?"
TSB Features
+2
“I had impostor syndrome -- but for slowly killing yourself.”
Therapy
+3
“You can never go back to what you were, and what you could have been will always be out of reach.”
TSB Features
+2
“I felt like I'd found the key to a door I knew I needed to open.”
Gratitude
+2
"They were always drinking, as far back as I can remember, in a way that I can now recognize as problematic, but at the time it was just the way things were."
Gratitude
+3
"I felt like I was muting a part of myself, censoring my identity and erasing key parts without even realizing it."
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+4
"I ran through a stop sign on August 7, 2019, the same day Berman hung himself. It was, in fact, the last day I drank."
Alcoholism
+3
A TV writer reflects on her shitty summer of magical realism.
Depression
+2