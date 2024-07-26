Go Say Hello with Mary HK Choi

Mary HK Choi returns to the pod to discuss her extremely popular NY Mag essay about her adult autism diagnosis. We also discuss social anxiety, self-forgiveness in the aftermath of both our father’s deaths, and Mary’s practice of using a post-it note to remind her to “go say hello” to other people in social situations and not to isolate.
Some of this conversation is an update to Mary's last time on the show. If you like this, check out S1 E15 "Suffer the Adult Children".
In this Episode:
00:00:00 Top of Show
The Essay
00:02:50 Mary’s essay, public response
00:06:29 Perceptions of autism, personal and professional challenges
00:15:27 What didn’t make the article, self-diagnosis and resources, https://embrace-autism.com/
In Relationships
00:27:07 Self-compassion, communicating needs, growing into things
00:34:18 Relationship to eating, food, autistically feeling your body
00:37:30 No Surprises Club, Julianne hello’s A.J.
Parents and Parenting
00:42:27 Addressing the past, Ozzy vs Dr. Drew
00:50:07 Father-child relationships, Hungry Girls Forever, breaking cycles
00:55:10 Unsubscribe from your 11yo, Looking back without anger, old-boy dads
00:59:12 Reevaluating memories, choosing to have a relationship, saying goodbye
01:02:59 Asking what was my part? Being in our heads, “Don’t be like me”
01:13:49 A.J. geeks
01:15:00 Closing thoughts, our next super famous guest
