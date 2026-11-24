Last week, A.J. asked TSB readers to share their loneliness stories. Here’s a slice of mine. I’m living alone for the first time in my life. First I was a child, then I had roommates, then I was married. Now I live alone. Wonderful, in many respects. But also, going home, at the end of the night, to no one, sometimes it’s just, you know. Awful! Anyway. Here at TSB Industries we pride ourselves on always having room for the lonely. Read on for more. —TSB Editor

If you are unfamiliar with our Check-In format: All the Anonymous writers below are credited collectively as “The Small Bow Family Orchestra.” The stars separate individual entries. And, of course, TSB looks incredible because Edith Zimmerman drew everything. If the cost is prohibitive or you wish to send TSB to someone you love, please contact us . We’ll happily pass along a free annual subscription to those who need it most.

Phone Doesn’t Ring. You Stop Buying Deli Meats.

by The Small Bow Family Orchestra

❝ “Can’t say much has changed in that regard. I am still the type to scream silently alone in my little glass box in the sky.”

I spent the first three weeks of my life in an incubator. A glass box with a little hole my mom could put her hand through to hold mine. At least, I’ve seen one photo to that effect, so I presume that’s how it was.

That is to say that I have been lonely my whole life. So long that I am not sure if I really understand the meaning of the word.

My mom also likes to tell me that as a baby I would just lie awake in my crib in my own little world. I would never cry for someone to come get me.

Can’t say much has changed in that regard. I am still the type to scream silently alone in my little glass box in the sky.

These two stories do not adequately reflect how much I love to be alone. Or maybe they do, as much as anything from the first year of life can. But I do truly love to be alone and too long around other people turns me into a colossal cunt before long.

Which is to say that I don’t know if this bone deep loneliness that has followed me my whole life—that I have tried to quench with gallons of wine, that I have punched through walls, that I have shaken noisily at every friend I’ve ever had like they can solve it—is really loneliness.

I hold loneliness up against every emotion in my life like I’m comparing shirts in the mirror:

Is this loneliness or self loathing?

Is this loneliness or narcissism?

Is it loneliness or just boredom?

Spoiler. I never choose a shirt.

I just go back to my couch in my little glass box and wait for someone to come get me.

❝ “So now, over four years later, I shuffle from the bedroom to the couch. I’m able to fix a couple of meals a day for us, to help with the two dogs and two cats, and to do light housekeeping. I very rarely go anywhere or do anything because there’s no energy in the mitochondria.”

I have been sober since 1974. In February I’ll be 80. In July 2022 my husband brought Covid home from a meet-up/inspection with the Coast Guard. Of course I caught it that July, and in August I was in the full throws of Long Haul Covid from which I have never recovered. So now, over four years later, I shuffle from the bedroom to the couch. I’m able to fix a couple of meals a day for us, to help with the two dogs and two cats, and to do light housekeeping. I very rarely go anywhere or do anything because there’s no energy in the mitochondria. Back when I had a career, 30 years of real estate appraising, I met people every day I went into the field to inspect a house or to research facts about a house or comparable sales. Now I’m a virtual shut in. So yeah! It can get lonely . . . thanks for letting me share!

❝ “The desert monks had a name for it: the noonday demon—the inability to remain in one’s cell, to settle on a text, or to stop waiting for someone to arrive.”

There is a desert in the middle of Paris, and I have been sitting in it for two days, unwilling to leave my apartment except for a quick bite to eat. The TV does not work. I cannot read anymore. I am alone with my thoughts, fears, and desires, with no easy way to silence them.

The desert monks had a name for it: the noonday demon—the inability to remain in one’s cell, to settle on a text, or to stop waiting for someone to arrive.

I microwave a spaghetti Bolognese from Charles Traiteur down the street and eat it with full attention. It is not the best spaghetti Bolognese I have ever tasted, but it is the one I have tasted the best.

I am alone, and I don’t mind being alone, except for those times when I do. I would much prefer to be sitting across from a woman I once loved, who once loved me. I can see her across the table, the way she would look up suddenly as if about to say something, then lower her eyes, pick up the teacup, blow a slow breath across it, take a sip, and look at me and smile.

I want to tell her what she meant to me, but the words never arrive.

Then the image disappears, and the recriminations begin. I could have been kinder, more loving, more thoughtful. Would it have made any difference? I don’t know.

Finally, I give up. I take an ice cream bar from the freezer, sit on the couch, and slowly peel the wrapper. I have nowhere to go tonight, and I don’t want to go anywhere.

I sit here knowing that all shall be well and wondering when I might begin to feel it. Perhaps if I sit long enough, reaching for and then releasing every distraction, I will know it as surely as I know the taste of cold water.

❝ “My life took a different turn than my friends.”

I feel lonely now because I’m almost 60 and I’m single (divorced) with no kids except my fur babies. All my life I’ve had people around me (6 siblings) and a ton of friends growing up. My life took a different turn than my friends. They’re grandparents now. I’m disabled working part-time. Phone never rings.

❝ “I think loneliness compounds on itself, like a hurricane. Sometimes it moves away in the Atlantic or Gulf, sometimes it builds and gets worse. Goes away and comes back.”

We’ve all heard that extreme loneliness is bad for your health, like smoking 15 cigarettes a day. I’ve never been a smoker but that sounds like a lot of nicotine, which is linked to cancer and emphysema and social ostracization. But I agree that the loneliness epidemic is beyond worrisome but so very hard to counteract or even explain. It’s like going to the gym and trying to bench press 1,000 pounds the first day. It just seems impossible and crazy to do.

I’ve been suffering from this epidemic pretty severely the past five years. As I reflect on my life, I think about childhood (always with family, and relatively happy), the teenage and college years (surrounded by fun and friends and socializing), my 20s (lots of work but also a lot of people around and plenty of social interactions), marriage and children (wonderful in its own way but never seeming to have five minutes to myself). Then divorce, sad and lonely in ways I can’t explain in this short format. Then the pandemic, where my two grown daughters and I lived within 20 feet of each other for a year, like so many others, sometimes in harmony and fun and many times in conflict.

The pandemic ended, the gyms and churches and parks re-opened, the adult children moved out, but for me, the life connections had permanently fallen away. And since then, here’s a grocery list of what has happened: empty nest (= cooking for one), retirement (not really by choice), downsizing (lost the few neighborly connections that I’d had), burying two parents (sad and inevitable in my demographic), relocating to a different state (a geographic cure doesn’t solve this issue either). Oh, and sliding into ever worsening alcohol addiction.

I think loneliness compounds on itself, like a hurricane. Sometimes it moves away in the Atlantic or Gulf, sometimes it builds and gets worse. Goes away and comes back. The more you do it (isolate), the harder it is to stop, because your mind is playing tricks on you—the solution has become the problem. And it leads to a toxic cycle of isolating, feeling bad about isolating, repeat.

Loneliness has a color (dark dark gray), a smell (dank and moldy), a sound (mostly silence), not much of a taste (bitter maybe?). And there is no feeling at all since, as a lonely, isolated person, you don’t get any human touch. I went to the doctor recently and he touched my leg, totally in an appropriate doctorly way. And it felt really nice. Sounds so weird but human touch is human touch.

Bottom line—loneliness is a lack. A lack of connection, a lack of close friendships, a lack of doing the things you used to do, a lack of energy to do those things again, a lack of energy to even consider doing the things that would lead to those things. Lack, a word just screaming for an AA-type acronym.

So here goes—LACK, a Lonely Absent Chronic Killer of joy

OR

Lifeless Abandon of a Chance for Knowledge

OR

Loveless Apathy at your Core of Knowledge (or kidnap—I really wanted to include that somehow)

I’m not sure which acronym is best. All I know is that loneliness requires action, which gets so much harder as you get older. Getting outside your comfort zone and going to that MeetUp, reaching out to the high school friend you haven’t spoken to in years, asking that woman from yoga to go out for coffee. What’s the worst that can happen?

❝ “The older I get, the fewer friends I seem to have, and I feel like such a failure.”

I’m almost 5 years sober, and I’ve never felt lonelier. I tried a Zoom-stye recovery group when I was newly sober. I liked it for a while, but what I really wanted was IRL sober friends. The older I get, the fewer friends I seem to have, and I feel like such a failure. I have one son in his freshman year at college and another son who’s a senior in high school (so leaving home next year), and I’ve essentially put my life on hold to raise them. But they’ll both be gone soon. I love my husband, but we’re both really introverted, so we spend the majority of our time together, at home. I’ve thought about volunteering, taking a class, etc., but as an introvert, it’s so hard to make connections. I’m so proud of my sobriety, but I’m still so lonely.

❝ “No wonder my father’s love language is golf. The only thing big enough to swallow his anger whole. I know the feeling, though. How good it feels not to feel.”

Now that I think about it, loneliness was a kind of breath growing up. Or breathing. Some mix of air or gasp. Voluntary one day, involuntary another.

“Don’t let them know know how you feel,” was my father’s approach. What a riot. Them? Talk about “apply all.” Not quite the success story he thought it was. Though it worked, steel exterior is no way to live. To shield emotions is to shield connection, I unfortunately didn’t know at the time. It had worked for him, he did think. But that’s a lot of time spent working against the possibility of others, on the inside, let alone a way to perceive perception. Open wide, no emotions in this mouth. No wonder my father’s love language is golf. The only thing big enough to swallow his anger whole. I know the feeling, though. How good it feels not to feel.

I remember once writing: “Wordplay is a form of loneliness.” I just couldn’t give myself a break, not even in the blank space. But it wasn’t a place I was practiced in: forming words in plain sight. I had done so from a place invisible to others, which was also a place invisible to me. “Anger is the hatch of unheard years,” I wrote some years later, and that sentence had some skin on it. It’s tough stuff, to give the age of silence of voice.

These days, I think loneliness is company worth keeping. When days feel enormous, I know the whale mouth inside me is opening up, ready and willing to swallow it all. Now, I try to keep it open: Maybe something wants to walk out. The shadow of a smile, a shape that’s too sore to run, an echo that could use the day off. Only when I flatten all of my feelings, do I feel truly alone. In you go, they used to all go. When I get intimidated by how hard it feels to stay open to how things might feel, I remember how hard it was to smile with my mouth open in pictures growing up. You couldn’t find one of me. My lips were sealed, as if a photograph would reveal The Secrets.

It started because I’d done a faceplant in the driveway and lost a front tooth, which didn’t grow back for a long time because I grew late, and I was embarrassed. And what a feeling that is: I used to be so embarrassed by my feelings. By feeling. I thought it was embarrassing to feel lonely. God forbid to be and admit it. Surely, I’d turn into lonely stone forever. I didn’t know my loneliness well enough, that it was just a part of being alive. Of course, I am lonely all the time. Sometimes with others, sometimes alone. Most often, it comes from a place of shyness. I love being able to acknowledge that. It makes me want to smile. To give my little loneliness a kiss on the cheek as it walks out in the light of day. He’s growing up, my loneliness.

❝ “Shopping for food presses this question of how am I going to feed myself? And I am not only talking about food. I’m talking about how am I going to sustain myself in a most essential way—be who I am here in the poor, poor light with the always-awful music next to strangers or neighbors I don’t feel like talking to?”

I was in my twenties when I recognized it: I feel most lonely in the supermarket. And there were times when it was less so: when I was cooking for others. There have been times when it is more so: not having anyone at home to cook for. But essentially it always comes down to something way past the superficial story of being in a relationship or not. Shopping for food presses this question of how am I going to feed myself? And I am not only talking about food. I’m talking about how am I going to sustain myself in a most essential way—be who I am here in the poor, poor light with the always-awful music next to strangers or neighbors I don’t feel like talking to? I’m not the only one who has a bad time in these spaces. There are others of us! There is a peculiar isolation in the aisles of abundance where the food and drink that keep us going may also be what stops us. Or where the food and drink that keeps us going is so tied back to every age-old feeling that can stop and start us.

❝ “Now, as we approach two years in this new place, I find myself having less patience for the empty feeling that creeps in every evening after my kid goes to bed.”

When we relocated for my wife's job about 18 months ago, we left a city we’d lived in for the last 20 years. My job became remote and so did most of my life. I tried to practice patience that first year: It’s a new town in the suburbs, give yourself some grace to get settled and meet people. That “expected loneliness,” was fairly manageable. Now, as we approach two years in this new place, I find myself having less patience for the empty feeling that creeps in every evening after my kid goes to bed. I’ve tried spending more time with my wife, but the exhaustion brought on by her new job and her own significant mental health challenges usually leaves me alone on the couch watching a movie, endlessly scrolling Reddit, or leaning on some other crutch (Vintage clothes on eBay? Stiff drink? Leftover Halloween candy? Don’t mind if I do). Then my best friend here, our dog, passed away.

What’s interesting is how attuned I am to when I do leave the house. Tasks that used to be “chores” have now become events. I have to look presentable for therapy. I must not wear the same clothes two days in a row at drop-off. After a recent conversation with my boomer father about his daily itinerary, I realize I’m turning into a bad senior citizen stereotype. Hoping 2027 brings some motivation to sign up for something new or text the guy down the street to hang out.

❝ “Loneliness does pass, just like everything else. You finally fall asleep, you reach your destination, you stop buying deli meats.”

One of the loneliest experiences is not being able to sleep in the middle of the night. Tossing and turning, desperate to get that sweet oblivion of sleep, the house (and the whole world?) empty and quiet.

Another really lonely place is riding public transportation, whether a short commute or a long trip. Something about being on the same trajectory with strangers, longing for arrival, for whatever or whoever we’re meeting, having left something or someone behind, but not there yet.

Another really lonely place is waiting for my number to be called at the deli counter in the grocery store, surrounded by other singles doing the same, especially in winter, everyone in their shabby worn coats, knowing I’m going back to an empty house, or, before that, to a house where my teenage son didn't speak to me. I don’t do any of that anymore.

Feel better. Loneliness does pass, just like everything else. You finally fall asleep, you reach your destination, you stop buying deli meats. You connect to a friend or a loved one. You remember you’re human and alive.

❝ “Loneliness has been the bad smell I can’t get rid of for most of my life.”

My mother walked out on my dad and me when I was about three years old. This carved a hole in my heart that I tried to fill with booze, drugs, shoplifting, and compulsive sexual behavior. It also defined my ideal woman for years: half-mad, dark, beautiful women I could be everything for. Guess how that worked out.

Loneliness has been the bad smell I can’t get rid of for most of my life. Even when around others, they can smell it—in my high octane performance of charismatic charm, in my codependent need to give you what pleases you, in the sad little boy they see backstage behind the sound and fury.

I believe the main reason I’m a first-timer with 34 plus years of sobriety is because I was so, so desperately lonely when I first came to the rooms. Wait—a collection of losers like me who have figured out how to stop the slow-motion suicide by . . . loving each other unconditionally? God bless the AA clichés, like the one that fits me the most: “Let us love you until you can love yourself.”

I’m not “lonely” much anymore, just lovelorn, still pining for a woman to share my life with. But the hole in my heart is full. I see loneliness as an aspect of the meaninglessness endemic in our culture now. The rooms helped me find meaning in my own existence, and a higher power to throw the car keys to.

fin

Remember to start sending in your HOLIDAY APOCALYPSE Check-Ins now: [email protected] 250-300 words on how you’re loving or dreading the holidays.

Here’s a good example of one from previous years:

“Thanksgiving is a cruel holiday for me, even though no one will ever really know. It all goes back to the year my daughter died and, on top of everything else, I had to place my mother in a nursing facility reluctantly, and my favorite aunt died, too. Thanksgiving that year was spent in my room at my in-laws, crying. The brutality of it all. The unfairness. The god-damn (f'n) unimaginable tragedy. I was lost, but I managed to pull up my trousers and put on a sweater and, with an unwashed red face, take the stairs to the dining room as dinner was being served. I was not in my right mind, obviously, and the laughter, candlelight, and food made me spin. I mouthed a few bites, smiling at my boys, trying to be in the moment. I think the only thing I ate was Pat’s chocolate cake. Thanksgiving morning is always the same. I wake up and relive this memory, and then I go through the day, not really grateful, but at least I'm trying.”

New entries will be published December 8th.

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