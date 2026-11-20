Last week I had a full week of socializing—we’re talking multiple dinners out with friends, new ones, old ones, even a night out with my wife where we barely talked about the kids. But the kids—oh, they were in the rotation too. Last Monday after basketball practice, instead of taking them all home to order McDonald’s, we went out for a late-night dinner at the 101 diner. This brief excursion was such an unexpected break from our routine that it probably felt like they’d hopped on a plane to Europe. I know I did.

I also had a couple of in-person breakfasts, a short coffee walk with another couple of friends up the hill in Beachwood, followed by a long-ass hang on Sunday.

Then Sunday night, on the eve of another week of uneventful days spent feeling secluded, excluded, and staring into the phone or typing at the laptop, I began to feel needy and desperate. I texted some of the people I’d spent the last week with and not-so-subtly begged to do it again soon: “Hey, how about tomorrow? Or better, how about every day forever?”

I was so overwhelmed by all the activity with other people that I was reminded of how lonely I can get and how much that loneliness has become the norm for me.

*****

One of my favorite reads during the pandemic was Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Cartoonist.” Most of the loneliness he experiences comes from his work, about how achieving professional life never helps the loneliness, the deep existential kind, to fully recede.

I re-read it last week, wondering why it hit me so hard the first time, and I figured out it was mostly about the loneliness that comes with the clarity of sobriety. “Clarity,” right? It’s never fun, especially when it was new sobriety, waking up every morning remembering what a shitty person you are and wondering what to do with the hours between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. every single day for the rest of your life. Like, who asked for that?

I also re-read the Pandemic Check-Ins (paid) to dig for insights and observations I may have forgotten. There must be something useful in there—we were all so buried in loneliness for so long. Here’s one stuck out: “I don't want my life to go back to normal. I need it to get better.”

Sometimes it feels like I’m floating in outer space, and sometimes I feel like I want to be floating in outer space, but I can’t get a sense of why that is.

I know I’ve written about loneliness before on here—especially the new loneliness that happens in early sobriety—but even after 10 years and a houseful of people and a head full of mood meds and now the opportunities for a much bigger and exciting life (headed out again tonight in a couple of hours), why does this particular era of loneliness feel more acute? Maybe you can help.

So tell me your loneliness stories: When do you feel it most intensely? How has it changed you? And how do you fight through it?

Please keep contributions around 300 words. Totally anonymous—feel free to share things you’ve never shared before.

Send your stories here:

Subject: LONELY

Anyone who submits gets a free month of TSB Sundays. —AJD