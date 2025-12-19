For those of you who are limping into the final days of a very long, frustrating, demoralizing year, or who want for any other reason to be ejected from your own lives and workaday miseries and reacquainted with the real human presence of other people, — this is, I believe, one of the great possible gifts of art — The Small Bow presents, some of the most popular and widely read stories from 2025. Happy holidays, and love to all of you, every single one of you who showed up and shared TSB’s stories with those who need it most. — TSB Editor
Recovery From Solitary Is An Illusion
“You can never go back to what you were, and what you could have been will always be out of reach.”
“You forget what you’re doing as you’re doing it. Your brain’s neurons seem to sputter when they should be firing. To focus on anything for longer than a few minutes is impossible. Try to get a letter going, or read, or think along a linear course, and your thoughts turn to ether.”
What Does It Mean to Be "In Recovery" Anyway?
“I had impostor syndrome — but for slowly killing yourself.”
“During this period, I also began training to become a therapist and have listened to people with varying degrees of addictive behavior or substance-abuse histories talk about their own skepticism over whether they fit the profile for recovery—the shame of feeling like their stories aren’t story-like enough. While the binary works for some people to change their lives the way they need to—drunk or sober, using or not using, addict or non-addict—others may benefit from the idea of a spectrum, if only to lower the chances of self-disqualifying.”
Recovery Go-Bag: Erin Khar
“My need to control always puts me out of control, and this book reminds me to accept where I am and how things are in the moment.”
“On some of my worst days when I’d get angry about the trial or feel ashamed about who I was or what happened to Gawker, I wanted to run that story about the amends letter just to tell people how he was a fraud who never reconnected to me to prove that, once and for all, I was the ONLY one who was really growing here and that he was the one who was full of shit this whole time. But what would that have proven? I would have probably ended up writing him another amends letter after that. That’s not a good way to live life, always causing problems, destroying, then amending. I’m glad I let it go.
Interview with a 56-Year-Old Sober Person: Elizabeth Gilbert
“My level of self-accountability has changed immensely. One of the ways that my sex and love addiction manifested was in believing that if I could just get the right amount of love from the right person, then I would finally be okay. What I was willing to risk, sacrifice, and jeopardize in order to get that love was limitless. Ultimately, this made me into a user of people — someone who disregarded the humanity of others in order to get what she needed out of them.
Cold Blooded Old Times
“I only recently learned people like to talk in order to vent. I am 42 years old.”
“I have absolutely no idea why more people don’t talk about how miserable early sobriety can be — how once you’ve stopped anesthetizing yourself from reality you’re immediately forced to become present or die trying. I didn’t know about the necessity of therapy in order to quiet the demons that led me to drink; I didn’t even know those demons were real, as I had convinced myself my “problem” was medical in origin. Feeling as though my brain was constantly trying to crawl out of my skull at recovery meetings made me, naturally, assume something was wrong with me.” — Megan Koester
“When I was 88 days sober, he proposed. Before my 8th month, we were married. Neither one of us had any idea who I was or would become in alcohol’s wake.” — Erin Williams
Monday:
5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 ET
Tuesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Thursday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
(Women and non-binary meeting.)
Friday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Saturday:
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression)
Sunday:
1:00 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
(Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.)
If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an “alcoholic,” that’s fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, and/or depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.
Format: crosstalk, topic meeting
We’re there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
Password To ZOOM: nickfoles
Need more info?: [email protected]