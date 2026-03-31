Hello friends. As is our custom at the end of the month, we’re sharing a rundown of stories we published, just in case you may have missed some. When you do read them, if there are any you’re truly jazzed about, please go ahead and share them with other people who may have never heard of The Small Bow but who enjoy it and/or may need it in their lives.
Also! We’re collecting submissions for April Check-Ins. Give us the emotional weather report. The headlines from the little town called Your Brain, population: You.
Here’s a March check-in for inspiration:
Everything had been on such an even keel for so long, I suppose I was destined for some misery. And in the past month, boy, has there been misery. Two friends — one close, one not — died, both far too young. My finances, which had seemed poised to stop flailing at the beginning of the year, have only become more precarious after several potential clients decided to hire someone else. I got dumped unexpectedly, over the phone, right before a planned date. And oh my god the shitty fucking February weather. I haven’t wanted to drink over any of it, but everything has felt unbearably sad. I’m not sure there hasn’t been a day that I didn’t cry the entire month. But it’s March now, the sun’s out and it’s a little warmer. I just got a new sponsor and am going to start working the steps again. I’m going to yoga almost every day, and it’s helping. I’m still here, and I’m still sober, and some days, that has to be enough.
EMAIL US YOURS HERE: [email protected] subject APRIL CHECK-IN
It will be published TUESDAY APRIL 7.
Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please email A.J. and he’ll get you situated. (He can also hook you up if you can’t afford a TSB subscription right now.)
Okay, thanks again for your support of TSB. Enjoy the tiniest bit of time-travel, below. —TSB Editor
Libraries Kept Me Safe When the World Did Not
“Where do you find a place where books and culture are prioritized, but you have no money and smell like Alabama roadkill? Well, you can go to the public library. They actually want you there. Sometimes they even have free food.” — Mike Brown
Emotional Sobriety and the Internet: Foster Kamer
“We shouldn’t turn away from the horrors of the world, but we don’t have to mainline them, either, and I question the motivations and judgment of anyone who believes that’s at all a controversial statement.” — Foster Kamer
Farewell, 51
“I still feel inexperienced, left behind, and not well-traveled. I’m almost always aimless, waiting for someone older to tell me what to do, especially when it requires me to fill out a form or find a parking spot.” — A.J. Daulerio
Interview with a 58-year-old Sober Person: Cara Benson
“One of the things that’s hard about being in recovery is also something that’s amazing about it: the emphasis on taking one’s own inventory. I really want to blame other people much of the time for things that upset me. When I take a closer look, I usually find that in some way I have deferred responsibility to take care of myself. This is also what’s wonderful, though. It is liberating to discover that others don’t hold the power that I think they do to make me happy or sane or solvent.” — Cara Benson
Monday:
5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 ET
Tuesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Thursday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
(Women and non-binary meeting.)
Friday:
10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Saturday:
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression)
Sunday:
1:00 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
(Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.)
If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an “alcoholic,” that’s fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, and/or depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.
Format: crosstalk, topic meeting
We’re there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
Password To ZOOM: nickfoles
Need more info?: [email protected]