Hello friends. As is our custom at the end of the month, we’re sharing a rundown of stories we published, just in case you may have missed some. When you do read them, if there are any you’re truly jazzed about, please go ahead and share them with other people who may have never heard of The Small Bow but who enjoy it and/or may need it in their lives.

Everything had been on such an even keel for so long, I suppose I was destined for some misery. And in the past month, boy, has there been misery. Two friends — one close, one not — died, both far too young. My finances, which had seemed poised to stop flailing at the beginning of the year, have only become more precarious after several potential clients decided to hire someone else. I got dumped unexpectedly, over the phone, right before a planned date. And oh my god the shitty fucking February weather. I haven’t wanted to drink over any of it, but everything has felt unbearably sad. I’m not sure there hasn’t been a day that I didn’t cry the entire month. But it’s March now, the sun’s out and it’s a little warmer. I just got a new sponsor and am going to start working the steps again. I’m going to yoga almost every day, and it’s helping. I’m still here, and I’m still sober, and some days, that has to be enough.