Part two of our December check-ins.
Sober anniversary
+10
The holidays are here . . . and so is part one of our December check-ins.
Sober anniversary
+14
Paying close attention to the present as it rattles all the bones. Nick Flynn's perfection. Buddhism-y quotes about time and tenderness.
Adult Children
+1
Say goodbye to Daylight Savings and hello to . . . November check-ins
Sober anniversary
+10
October check-ins are here, and we’re just asking for a friend . . .
Sober anniversary
+10
What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
Sober parenting
+6
"Can't I ghost her? Everyone I know who switches their therapist stops seeing them and moves on."
Therapy
+1
A new way to write a gratitude list. Jenny Odell is a genius. Jenny Liou is also one. A new Pema book.
Adult Children
+4
And other acts of defiance in spiritual fitness. Lorca poem. New tunes.
Death
+5
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
Adult Children
+7
May check-ins: feeling stuck, being patient, making progress.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
The April Check-Ins from our readers have arrived.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
March check-ins: We’re making it through another day.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+9
February check-ins: This month, our inner critics have bullhorns.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+7
A new batch of check-ins for the new year.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+7
It is December! Woof--let's check in.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10