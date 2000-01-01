TSB’s Poet Laureate series returns. This month’s poet: George Bilgere.
Grief
+2
Nobody will write a better check-in this month than Elizabeth Gilbert, but you should try. Also, in this issue: The Tao Te Ching. A darn good poem. And more!
Expanded Recovery
+5
May check-ins: feeling stuck, being patient, making progress.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
The April Check-Ins from our readers have arrived.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
March check-ins: We’re making it through another day.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+9
February check-ins: This month, our inner critics have bullhorns.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+7
“I felt like I'd found the key to a door I knew I needed to open.”
Gratitude
+2
"They were always drinking, as far back as I can remember, in a way that I can now recognize as problematic, but at the time it was just the way things were."
Gratitude
+3
It is December! Woof--let's check in.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+10
On Personal Inventories. Marc Maron. Anger and the Stoics. New tunes for the playlist.
Fear
+2
Fav Check-ins. A poem about love and lightning. Forgiveness and grace.
Self-Forgiveness
+3
What do you do when your child is old enough to learn about your alcoholism?
Sober parenting
+4
Work habits. A poem about war that kills me. How to apply gratitude. "Always do your best," whatever that means. Requests for the Slate column.
Self-Forgiveness
+3
Another recovery month. 8th Step Willingness. New TSB pod. A freaky poem. Smart dead guys on death and humility.
Self-Forgiveness
+3